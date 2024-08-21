Author Debora Norton’s New Book, "The Daughters of Veah," Follows a Powerful White Witch as She Hunts for Powerful Gems on Earth and the Interconnected Pentaworlds
Recent release “The Daughters of Veah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debora Norton is a gripping fantasy adventure that will take readers on a thrilling journey through a world of magic, mystery, and adventure as Oshira Zahn, a white witch, sets off to recover stolen gems and uncover the secrets of her family's past.
Harpswell, ME, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Debora Norton, an artist and a preschool teacher who draws inspiration from her students and the beauty of nature, has completed her new book, “The Daughters of Veah”: a fascinating and riveting tale set across the interconnected realms of Earth and Pentaworlds that centers around a white witch on a quest to discover the truth about her past and retrieve the stolen gems of the goddess of Palandine.
“If I were to describe this book, I would begin by saying it is about a person named Oshira Zahn, but that is not her real name,” writes Norton. “She is from a family of seven sisters who used to live on a great peninsula along the coast of Maine. However, times have changed, and no one alive today remembers her family. She is a white witch who was once a prisoner on her Uncle’s planet, Chamavi. She barely escaped, yet she did. (That is another story) Now she can focus on her life’s destiny – to recover the stolen gems of the goddess of Palandine.
“Before you ask, I must tell you that the Earth is part of a Pentaworld made up of five planets connected by vortex portals. The names of these worlds are Herstamonix, Chamavi, Palandine, and Fairyland. Earth is the center of these worlds and has more portals than the others. Access to these is limited to those with travel stones (diamonds) or the nicorn of a living unicorn. Oshira finds Earth complex, perplexing, and disturbingly barbaric! Some help her on her quest, and some hinder it, which is not a good thing to do to a white witch.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Debora Norton’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Oshira’s dangerous journey through unknown worlds as she searches for answers to truths hidden long ago. With its compelling characters, richly detailed world-building, and spellbinding plot twists, “The Daughters of Veah” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, leaving them eager for more long after the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Daughters of Veah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“If I were to describe this book, I would begin by saying it is about a person named Oshira Zahn, but that is not her real name,” writes Norton. “She is from a family of seven sisters who used to live on a great peninsula along the coast of Maine. However, times have changed, and no one alive today remembers her family. She is a white witch who was once a prisoner on her Uncle’s planet, Chamavi. She barely escaped, yet she did. (That is another story) Now she can focus on her life’s destiny – to recover the stolen gems of the goddess of Palandine.
“Before you ask, I must tell you that the Earth is part of a Pentaworld made up of five planets connected by vortex portals. The names of these worlds are Herstamonix, Chamavi, Palandine, and Fairyland. Earth is the center of these worlds and has more portals than the others. Access to these is limited to those with travel stones (diamonds) or the nicorn of a living unicorn. Oshira finds Earth complex, perplexing, and disturbingly barbaric! Some help her on her quest, and some hinder it, which is not a good thing to do to a white witch.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Debora Norton’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Oshira’s dangerous journey through unknown worlds as she searches for answers to truths hidden long ago. With its compelling characters, richly detailed world-building, and spellbinding plot twists, “The Daughters of Veah” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, leaving them eager for more long after the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Daughters of Veah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories