Author Debora Norton’s New Book, "The Daughters of Veah," Follows a Powerful White Witch as She Hunts for Powerful Gems on Earth and the Interconnected Pentaworlds

Recent release “The Daughters of Veah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debora Norton is a gripping fantasy adventure that will take readers on a thrilling journey through a world of magic, mystery, and adventure as Oshira Zahn, a white witch, sets off to recover stolen gems and uncover the secrets of her family's past.