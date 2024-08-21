Author Dr. Clara J. Ushman’s New Book, "The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education," is a Deep Dive of the Current and Future State of Christian-Based Schooling
Recent release “The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Clara J. Ushman delves into the rich tapestry of Christian education, examining its origins, transformations, challenges, and future prospects, inviting readers to contemplate the past, present, and future of Christian educational practices and their enduring significance.
Springfield, IL, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Clara J. Ushman, a religious educator, author, and spiritual enthusiast, as well as an animal lover, has completed her new book, “The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education”: an insightful journey through the historical, present, and future landscapes of Christian education, offering a comprehensive discussion of its origins, challenges, and evolving role in contemporary society.
Raised in a split-religion family, author Dr. Clara J. Ushman began her journey into the Christian education dynamic early in life. Learning from two different Christian faiths was a unique inspiration to explore the many aspects included under the Christian education umbrella. Throughout years of study and experience, Dr. Ushman continues to learn, develop, and encourage Christians of all faith backgrounds to maintain our everyday hard work for future generations to carry out Christ’s ministry.
“Christian education is a phrase that is extremely vast,” writes Dr. Ushman. “Here is a chance to discover Christian education such as its origins, histories, successes, difficulties, and continuing challenges. ‘The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education’ is an adventure into the past, present, and future of Christian education. Where did Christian education come from? We travel back into a long-ago history lesson. How has it changed? Has history repeated itself over time? For better or for worse? What is being done to ensure that Christian education will continue ten, fifty, or one hundred years from now? All these thought-provoking questions and more inside.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Clara J. Ushman’s enlightening work aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the contributions of Christian education across generations and its pivotal role in nurturing future leaders. Through meticulous research and scholarly insights, "The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education" is a compelling resource for educators, clergy, students, and anyone interested in the intersection of faith, education, and societal impact.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
