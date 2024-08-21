Author Jean Ford’s New Book, "Twelve Miles from Liverpool," is a Remarkable Memoir That Shares the Author’s Journey Back Into a War Zone
Recent release “Twelve Miles from Liverpool” from Page Publishing author Jean Ford is an engaging work that brings readers into the author’s world as she faces her past while mending a broken heart in the present adventure.
Wheaton, IL, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jean Ford has completed her new book, “Twelve Miles from Liverpool”: a mesmerizing work that draws readers into the unique experiences of the author.
After unbearable losses, unresolved griefs, and mistakes made, and at the lowest point in her life, the author returns home to Widnes and receives an invitation from a baroness to go with her to Armenia and a war. Extraordinary events and encounters, signals, and messages set her on a life-changing path. She experiences flashbacks to World War II, the miracle of Dunkirk, and in Dover, glimpses of the channel ghosts. She tells the story in a clear new voice with a lyrical quality throughout, compelling readers to turn every page, making them want to believe again. An epilogue includes the Beatles.
Author Jean Ford was born in Widnes, twelve miles from Liverpool, United Kingdom, and grew up in the aftermath of World War II. She sailed alone to America when she was eighteen and was employed by Delta Airlines in Chicago. She pioneered the first accredited travel and tourism programs for colleges and universities. She earned a BA and EdD at Northern Illinois University, an MS at National Louis University, and an MDiv at Northern Theological Seminary. She is Professor Emeritus for Travel and Tourism and Religious Studies and has served on various national and international committees for education. She has served at the United Nations for an NGO on a CONGO committee and is currently a representative to the World Council of Churches and an emissary to Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Washington, DC. Jean is a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the USA and resides in a suburb of Chicago while spending months each year in the United Kingdom.
Ford writes, “I looked down a couple of feet to where the English Channel’s waves lapped against the seawall. I looked all around and across the beach and out to sea. I found myself opening wide both my arms out toward the sea and out toward the middle of the channel and out further and further to the beaches of France. I held my arms out not knowing why. And then for the first time, I felt them, all the channel ghosts, soldiers, sailors, airmen—some who died here and some who came home here. There were ghosts from the big ships and ghosts from the little ships, thousands of them coming across the channel to Dover and home. I held them in my arms, and they were laughing and smiling and crying, so many thousands and yet a gathering of one—a great cloud of witnesses testifying to something. I can’t explain it in words, but it made me joyful and full of glory.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Ford’s memorable work invites readers to discover how the author’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Twelve Miles from Liverpool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
