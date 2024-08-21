Authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson’s New Book, “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Running Scared,” is the Thrilling Continuation of This Captivating Series
Recent release “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Running Scared” from Page Publishing authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson is a captivating sequel that joins Dawn and her crew as they must battle with an evil goddess.
Weems, VA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brian Painter and Kim Benson have completed their new book, “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Running Scared”: a compelling novel that takes readers on Dawn’s latest adventure.
Things become strange in Dawn’s life as she wanders down a road filled with creatures she doesn’t recognize. Using her premonitions as her guide, she works to discover the truth.
Authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson live in Virginia on the Chesapeake Bay. They thoroughly enjoy writing in this series and have no plans to stop. Painter has finally graduated from college with a BA in creative writing and English. Benson’s enthusiastic ways and her imagination keep Brian on his toes when it comes to writing these books. She is very driven and wants only what is best for their writing. She expects only the best. They may be adapting one of their books into a movie, so they urge readers to keep an eye out for “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew” movie.
Authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson write, “Here I stand teetering on the edge of a steep and deep crag while staring out over the valley that lies approximately fifty miles east of the beach that built itself in front of my house. I’ve sat on my beach for many days, watching the swells rolling in while crying, but this time I had to go farther, where no one would bother me and my not-so-sound, epoch-making thoughts. Before long, tears were welling up in my eyes shortly after the evil premonition that wrecked my whole world. It started out like any normal premonition, with me falling to the ground and slipping into a dreamlike state, where I attain a vision. Little did I know the story was going to entail our utter annihilation then the rise of an evil government that would be led by one elite creature. I and only I now know the future of mankind is filled with our utter eradication.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian Painter and Kim Benson’s suspenseful tale follows Dawn and her team as they must do everything they can to survive, including drinking blood from a great white shark.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Running Scared” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
