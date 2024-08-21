Author Dr. Joseph A. DeNoia’s New Book, "Little Freddy Beamer Was a Dreamer," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Refuses to Give Up on His Dreams
Recent release “Little Freddy Beamer Was a Dreamer” from Page Publishing author Dr. Joseph A. DeNoia is a captivating tale that centers around Freddy, a young boy with a boundless imagination and a heart full of dreams. As Freddy navigates the ups and downs of childhood all the way through adulthood, he discovers that dreams are meant to be pursued with passion and determination.
Nanuet, NY, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Joseph A. DeNoia, a successful chiropractor in New York, has completed his new book, “Little Freddy Beamer Was a Dreamer”: a charming story that captures the essence of childhood wonder and determination and follows a young boy who decides to pursue his dreams instead of giving up on them, leading to a lifetime of success and happiness.
Besides being dedicated to his profession and patients, Dr. Joseph A. DeNoia is always looking for better ways to help others, especially in his practice and his community. He has been a member of several community organizations, where he served as a board member, most notably, the New City Rotary, where he served as president and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship. He has two children and two grandchildren, is an avid reader, and enjoys acting and stand-up comedy.
“Freddy Beamer was a dreamer and is the story of every child,” writes Dr. DeNoia. “As children, we have the capacity to dream big dreams. Often, they don’t appear right away, and we can lose sight of them and give up. Freddy is the story of keeping that dream alive through thick and thin. However, Freddy also shows us that he doesn’t just lie around dreaming all the time. He is also a doer. He shows us that by putting together dreams and actions, nothing is impossible.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Joseph A. DeNoia’s uplifting tale will captivate audiences as they follow along on Freddy’s journey to chase his dreams, no matter the obstacles he faces along the way. With vibrant artwork and a timeless message, “Little Freddy Beamer Was a Dreamer” is a testament to the power of resilience, imagination, and the unwavering belief in oneself that is sure to inspire readers of all ages to embrace the magic of their own dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Little Freddy Beamer Was a Dreamer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
