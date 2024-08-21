Author Dr. Joseph A. DeNoia’s New Book, "Little Freddy Beamer Was a Dreamer," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Refuses to Give Up on His Dreams

Recent release “Little Freddy Beamer Was a Dreamer” from Page Publishing author Dr. Joseph A. DeNoia is a captivating tale that centers around Freddy, a young boy with a boundless imagination and a heart full of dreams. As Freddy navigates the ups and downs of childhood all the way through adulthood, he discovers that dreams are meant to be pursued with passion and determination.