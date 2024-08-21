Author Linda Shue’s New Book, "Fun Times in Rhyme," is a Collection of Poems Celebrating Childhood Adventures and Family Traditions in a Small Midwestern Village
Recent release “Fun Times in Rhyme” from Page Publishing author Linda Shue is a delightful collection of poems evoking the innocence and wonder of growing up in a 1950s Midwest village. From playful reminiscences to whimsical tales, Shue's poetry reflects cherished moments shared across generations amidst farmlands, Killbuck Creek, and the enduring spirit of family.
Creston, OH, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Shue has completed her new book, “Fun Times in Rhyme”: a heartwarming collection of poems that illuminate the joys and adventures of childhood in a small Midwest village, inspired by the author’s own upbringing to paint a vivid tapestry of cherished memories and enduring traditions.
“The poems are about growing up in a small midwestern village in the 1950’s,” writes Shue. “The exception are two ‘silly’ poems, ‘What a Ride’ and ‘Trick or Treat Time.’ Our property was surrounded by farmland. Killbuck Creek was a short distance down the road. When I grew up and married, we bought a similar property a few miles away so some of the poems include experiences of my children and grandchildren as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Shue’s poignant collection is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them to rediscover the joys of youth and the enduring connections that shape one’s life. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to bring Shue’s poems to life, “Fun Times in Rhyme” offers a window into a world where moments of laughter, discovery, and love intertwine to create a tapestry of life's most precious moments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fun Times in Rhyme” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The poems are about growing up in a small midwestern village in the 1950’s,” writes Shue. “The exception are two ‘silly’ poems, ‘What a Ride’ and ‘Trick or Treat Time.’ Our property was surrounded by farmland. Killbuck Creek was a short distance down the road. When I grew up and married, we bought a similar property a few miles away so some of the poems include experiences of my children and grandchildren as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Shue’s poignant collection is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them to rediscover the joys of youth and the enduring connections that shape one’s life. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to bring Shue’s poems to life, “Fun Times in Rhyme” offers a window into a world where moments of laughter, discovery, and love intertwine to create a tapestry of life's most precious moments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fun Times in Rhyme” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories