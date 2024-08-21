Author Linda Shue’s New Book, "Fun Times in Rhyme," is a Collection of Poems Celebrating Childhood Adventures and Family Traditions in a Small Midwestern Village

Recent release “Fun Times in Rhyme” from Page Publishing author Linda Shue is a delightful collection of poems evoking the innocence and wonder of growing up in a 1950s Midwest village. From playful reminiscences to whimsical tales, Shue's poetry reflects cherished moments shared across generations amidst farmlands, Killbuck Creek, and the enduring spirit of family.