KardoAI Launches Innovative App to Help Users Maximize Credit Card Rewards

KardoAI has launched an app to help users maximize credit card rewards, now available in the USA and UAE on iOS and Android. The app offers personalized card recommendations, merchant search, and rewards tracking, ensuring users get the most value from their cards. As part of the NVIDIA Inception Program and Google for Startups Campus, KardoAI leverages advanced AI to transform how consumers interact with credit card rewards, making every purchase count globally.