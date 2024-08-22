Author Maudrey Zenon’s New Book, "Pangs of the Heart," is a Profound and Engaging Memoir That Details How the Author Found Strength and Healing Through Her Faith

Recent release “Pangs of the Heart” from Page Publishing author Maudrey Zenon courageously shares the author’s harrowing experience of being kidnapped in 1971 and her subsequent struggles with mental health. Through faith and resilience, Zenon navigates the depths of trauma, ultimately finding healing and redemption in her spiritual journey.