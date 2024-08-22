Author Maudrey Zenon’s New Book, "Pangs of the Heart," is a Profound and Engaging Memoir That Details How the Author Found Strength and Healing Through Her Faith
Recent release “Pangs of the Heart” from Page Publishing author Maudrey Zenon courageously shares the author’s harrowing experience of being kidnapped in 1971 and her subsequent struggles with mental health. Through faith and resilience, Zenon navigates the depths of trauma, ultimately finding healing and redemption in her spiritual journey.
Lafayette, LA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maudrey Zenon, a devout Christian woman who loves God and is grateful for all he has done for her physically, spiritually, and mentally, has completed her new book, “Pangs of the Heart”: a gripping and compelling testament to resilience and faith that chronicles the author’s extraordinary journey from the depths of trauma to the heights of spiritual redemption.
“Because I was kidnapped in 1971, I’ve taken many countless trips to a mental hospital,” shares Zenon. “My body was visible, but my mind would take off to hell somewhere until God would help the doctors bring me back to reality. This testimonial book helped me to clear all of the debris mentally and physically from within. I gave it all to Jesus spiritually.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maudrey Zenon’s emotionally stirring tale serves as a beacon of hope for those navigating the tumultuous waters of trauma and mental health challenges, illuminating a path to redemption through life’s darkest moments. Through her raw honesty and unwavering faith, Zenon is sure to inspire readers to confront their own pain and embrace the healing and transformative power of faith in overcoming adversity.
