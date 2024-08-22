Author Michael Berkowick’s New Book, "Buddy and the Blue Sox," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Young Teen Who Learns Valuable Lessons About Friendship, Pride, & Personal Growth

Recent release “Buddy and the Blue Sox” from Page Publishing author Michael Berkowick is a captivating journey of self-discovery and camaraderie that follows Buddy, a young teen who must navigate challenges on and off the baseball field, learning valuable lessons about teamwork, pride, and the true meaning of friendship.