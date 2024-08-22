Author Michael Berkowick’s New Book, "Buddy and the Blue Sox," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Young Teen Who Learns Valuable Lessons About Friendship, Pride, & Personal Growth
Recent release “Buddy and the Blue Sox” from Page Publishing author Michael Berkowick is a captivating journey of self-discovery and camaraderie that follows Buddy, a young teen who must navigate challenges on and off the baseball field, learning valuable lessons about teamwork, pride, and the true meaning of friendship.
Tulsa, OK, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Berkowick, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the Air Force, has completed his new book, “Buddy and the Blue Sox”: a poignant tale that captures the essence of sportsmanship and personal growth that follows a young teen who must learn to overcome his pride in order to stay with his baseball team and continue doing what he loves most.
Born in Michigan, Michael Berkowick has lived in Oklahoma most of his life. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, he entered the Air Force through ROTC and served for one year in Vietnam 5232, where he was awarded the Bronze Star medal for meritorious service. After leaving the Air Force, he earned a master’s degree in English from Georgetown University and spent most of his career working for a software development company, where he developed how-to-use training products for his company’s clients. After retiring, he moved to Tulsa, and it was here that he had the most satisfying job of his working career—teaching general educational development (GED) classes to both young and old people from all walks of life, who had not graduated from high school. He and his wife, Ann, have three grown children and five grandchildren.
“Buddy is a thirteen-year-old boy who loves baseball,” writes Berkowick. “Arriving at the field for the first practice of the new season, he is excited about his prospects and those of his team, the Blue Sox. But then he sees a new boy, Ben, wearing a catcher’s mitt. Catcher has always been Buddy’s position, and Buddy is a little worried about his place on the team. And with good reason, because Ben, a superb athlete whose family just moved to town, earns the starting position at catcher, and Buddy is relegated to the bench. So what should he do? Should he quit the team and get a job to save money for college as his father has suggested to him? Or should he stick with Coach Ted, whom he idolizes, and his teammates and learn to play a new position, which is what his grandfather thinks would be best for him?
“After struggling with this dilemma during a long night while trying to fall asleep, Buddy decides to quit the team and get a job to occupy the long summer days without baseball. But Buddy has a problem facing the truth about his decision. He tells his teammate Joe he quit so he could get a job. Joe tells Buddy that the real reason he quit is he has too much pride. Later, Buddy admits to his little brother Mark that his pride was in fact what caused him to quit the team and that he was doing just what Mark did when he lost a ‘Sorry’ game to Buddy—he was ‘hiding in the closet.’ What should he do now? Can he swallow his pride and rejoin his old team where he once enjoyed the fellowship of teammates like Ben, Joe, and Freddie and where he learned so much not just about baseball but also life from his hero, Coach Ted?”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Berkowick’s engaging tale explores the universal challenges of growing up and finding one’s place in the world and will help encourage readers to discover the importance of resilience, honesty, and the courage to confront their fears. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Buddy and the Blue Sox” unfolds with warmth and sincerity to beautifully illustrate the transformative power of sports and friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Buddy and the Blue Sox” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
