Author T. Matson’s New Book, "The Witch and the Entombed Prince," is an Enchanting Fairy Tale That Transports Readers to a Magical Realm
Recent release “The Witch and the Entombed Prince” from Page Publishing author T. Matson is a magical fairy tale set in the times of kings and castles, birds that understand people, and wars for countries.
New York, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T. Matson has completed his new book, “The Witch and the Entombed Prince”: a memorable fairy tale that follows Hilty the Witch as she attempts to gain favor with King John following the death of his son, Prince Joseph.
Hilty ties a note on her pet vulture, Esther’s, leg and has her fly to the castle and deliver it to King John. Hilty offers to bring Prince Joseph back to life. King John reluctantly agrees and invites Hilty and Esther to the castle. Hilty and Esther go to the castle with a potion and a book of magical spells to perform the ceremony. Hilty administers the potion to the fallen prince and invokes the spell.
Author T. Matson attended Sacred Heart Grade School of Emsworth, Pennsylvania, and went on to Avonworth High School in Ohio Township, Pennsylvania. Further studies included CCAC Boyce, Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Studies included journalism, communications, English, and languages.
Matson begins, “Once upon a time, in the land of Ahmen, there was a king named John who had a son named Joseph. They had been fighting a war against the Tritans for control of their country. During the Tritan rebellion, a messenger came to the king and delivered some very sad news.”
Published by Page Publishing, T. Matson’s imaginative tale ends with a dramatic twist that leaves readers in awe.
Readers who wish to experience this innovative work can purchase “The Witch and the Entombed Prince” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
