Author Morgan Wolf Chase’s New Book, "A Journal of Life," is an Enlightening and Heartfelt Memoir That Offers Readers Spiritual Guidance and Emotional Insight
Recent release “A Journal of Life” from Page Publishing author Morgan Wolf Chase is a transformative journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment that offers insightful reflections on human tribulations and emotions. Through candid reflection and raw honesty, Chase serves as a compassionate guide on love, forgiveness, sensuality, and the myriad complexities of the human experience.
New York, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Morgan Wolf Chase, who worked in a psychiatric hospital as a counselor and left to open her private counseling office, has completed her new book, “A Journal of Life”: a memoir and spiritual guide on life, love, jealousy, sex, sensuality, forgiveness, and all the feelings and emotions one needs to know about oneself.
“This is my journey and the truths I have found along the way,” writes Chase. “As I have reached a oneness with myself and shared my spiritual plane with others and written these life experiences, they are now in this book to share with you. We are born with a spirit, mind, body, and soul. We are born with the elements that are of the world.
“In the world, these elements are earth, wind, fire, and water. Some say wood is an element. We are a body made of water.
“I have learned in my early years that it is not important in how you love, but that it is important that you are loved. We are all part of a whole, which includes not only the body but also the mind, spirit of the world, along with the vibrations around us. On our journey through life, we learn to embrace and utilize all these wonderful joys or what we call our soul, our mind, and our bodies to learn to incorporate all of life’s experiences. This experience is what we are. They build the person that we become. The spirit leads us to share aspects of what has led you down a specific path.”
Published by Page Publishing, Morgan Wolf Chase’s thought-provoking tale serves as both a personal reflection and a universal testament to the human experience. Whether grappling with matters of the heart or seeking solace in times of uncertainty, Chase's words will resonate with authenticity and depth, offering readers a roadmap for cultivating inner peace and fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Journal of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
