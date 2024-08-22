Author Consuelo Salazar Pinales’s New Book, "Dwarf Galaxy Dragon," is a Riveting Sci-Fi Thriller Featuring Mythological Beings and Intergalactic Intrigue
Recent release “Dwarf Galaxy Dragon” from Covenant Books author Consuelo Salazar Pinales is a gripping tale of a mythological dragon from a distant dwarf galaxy, traveling through wormholes to Earth. Filled with cosmic exploration, zodiac mysteries, and impending doom, this sci-fi thriller challenges Earth’s inhabitants to heed a warning amidst the interference of enigmatic Tic-Tac UFOs.
New York, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Consuelo Salazar Pinales, a substitute teacher and a UTEP graduate with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, has completed her new book, “Dwarf Galaxy Dragon”: a thrilling saga that introduces a mythological dragon from a dwarf galaxy, whose arrival in the Solar System triggers a series of cosmic events with profound implications for Earth.
This novel centers on the legendary dragon from a distant dwarf galaxy. This dragon travels to our galaxy through Einstein-Rosen bridge, commonly known as a wormhole. During this journey, the dragon examines the zodiac constellations surrounding our solar system and investigates our planets. the story culminates with the dragon's arrival on earth, where it warms humanity of an approaching catastrophe unless they change their behavior. Interestingly, mysterious objects referred to as Tic-Tac UFOs act as obstacles, preventing the dragon from helping Earth's inhabitants.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Consuelo Salazar Pinales’s new book blends scientific concepts with mythological motifs, creating a narrative tapestry that challenges readers to contemplate humanity’s place within the vast expanse of the cosmos. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dwarf Galaxy Dragon” promises a gripping read for fans of science fiction and fantasy alike, offering a unique perspective on intergalactic relations and existential threats.
Readers can purchase “Dwarf Galaxy Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
