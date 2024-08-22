Author Consuelo Salazar Pinales’s New Book, "Dwarf Galaxy Dragon," is a Riveting Sci-Fi Thriller Featuring Mythological Beings and Intergalactic Intrigue

Recent release “Dwarf Galaxy Dragon” from Covenant Books author Consuelo Salazar Pinales is a gripping tale of a mythological dragon from a distant dwarf galaxy, traveling through wormholes to Earth. Filled with cosmic exploration, zodiac mysteries, and impending doom, this sci-fi thriller challenges Earth’s inhabitants to heed a warning amidst the interference of enigmatic Tic-Tac UFOs.