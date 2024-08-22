Author Jessica Rafanowicz’s New Book, "Loved to Life," is an Enlightening Read That Presents a Thought-Provoking Journey Through Biblical & Personal Perspectives on Love

Recent release “Loved to Life” from Covenant Books author Jessica Rafanowicz delves into the profound impact of love on one’s life, exploring the four types of biblical love: storge, philia, eros, and agape. Through her personal journey and reflections on faith, Rafanowicz invites readers to discover how their experiences with love shape their relationship with God and their own spiritual path.