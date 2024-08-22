Author Jessica Rafanowicz’s New Book, "Loved to Life," is an Enlightening Read That Presents a Thought-Provoking Journey Through Biblical & Personal Perspectives on Love
Recent release “Loved to Life” from Covenant Books author Jessica Rafanowicz delves into the profound impact of love on one’s life, exploring the four types of biblical love: storge, philia, eros, and agape. Through her personal journey and reflections on faith, Rafanowicz invites readers to discover how their experiences with love shape their relationship with God and their own spiritual path.
Eden, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Rafanowicz, a passionate follower of Christ and loving mother of two as well as an experienced MRI/CAT scan technologist, has completed her new book, “Loved to Life”: an insightful and heartfelt exploration of love’s continuing impact that shares how the author’s understanding of the different forms of love has evolved through her journey with Jesus.
“Love. Four little letters that leave an enormous impact on our lives,” writes Rafanowicz. “What is your experience with love? Did you read the word love and roll your eyes, wanting to throw this book across the room? (Me too!) Or did you read the word love and have a warm sensation run through your body as you remember holding hands on the beach or saying ‘I do’ in front of friends and family? Whatever your lens of love is determines how you walk through this life and, most importantly, how you view your relationship with God.
“What does God have to say about love? ‘Loved to Life’ exposes the four types of biblical love described in the Bible: storge love, philia love, eros love, and agape love. At the same time, this book details how I walked out these four types of love in my secular life versus my life with Jesus. ‘Loved to Life’ is not only my journey to the Father’s heart but can also be your journey as well! May God bless your walk with me through the heartache, the pain, the joy, and the love I found in my life experiences and, most importantly, our walk with Jesus!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Rafanowicz’s new book provides a candid account of her journey, detailing how she navigated love’s complexities before and after embracing her faith. Through stories of heartache, joy, and personal growth, Rafanowicz aims to invite readers to reflect on their own experiences with love and how these shape their spiritual lives.
Readers can purchase “Loved to Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
