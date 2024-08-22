Author Daryl Thornton’s New Book, "A Light in the Forest," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows Two Children Who Manage to Find Their Way Home Through the Power of Faith
Recent release “A Light in the Forest” from Covenant Books author Daryl Thornton is a charming Christmas story centered on faith and family that follows young siblings Charlie and Claire as they navigate a snowy forest with the help of a divine light and friendly animals, offering a delightful and spiritually enriching experience for children and families alike.
Augusta, KS, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daryl Thornton, a loving husband of forty-three years who has been blessed with three wonderful children and nine beautiful grandchildren, has completed his new book, “A Light in the Forest”: a charming tale designed to inspire and captivate young readers while reinforcing the values of faith, family, and the spirit of Christmas.
After a successful professional career of forty-five years in healthcare administration, author Daryl Thornton retired in 2022 to focus on his primary hobbies of sketching, painting, and volunteering throughout his community and local church. As an author and illustrator, Thornton’s intent in writing stories is to focus on the vital importance of God and Jesus in the daily lives of children, and to further spread the gospel throughout the world.
“For several years, my wife and family have encouraged me to write and illustrate a children’s Christian Christmas book,” writes Thornton. “‘A Light in the Forest’ is a tale of a young boy and girl who are being raised by devout, loving Christian parents, who emphasize the importance of Jesus and God to be at the center of their lives.
“As the story unfolds, Charlie and Claire are separated from their parent’s mountain cabin and find themselves lost in the woods. Through the power of prayer, and trust in God and Jesus, a bright shiny star illuminates the dark and cold snowy night. As a result, a host of animals befriend the children and help to lead them safely back to their warm cabin.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daryl Thornton’s new book provides a meaningful exploration of Christian values that is designed to resonate with both children and parents alike. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Thornton’s story to life, “A Light in the Forest” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, encouraging them to reflect on their relationship with Christ and the light that guides them through life’s challenges.
Readers can purchase “A Light in the Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
