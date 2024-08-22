Author Daryl Thornton’s New Book, "A Light in the Forest," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows Two Children Who Manage to Find Their Way Home Through the Power of Faith

Recent release “A Light in the Forest” from Covenant Books author Daryl Thornton is a charming Christmas story centered on faith and family that follows young siblings Charlie and Claire as they navigate a snowy forest with the help of a divine light and friendly animals, offering a delightful and spiritually enriching experience for children and families alike.