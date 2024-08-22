Author Malek M. Nazemi, M.D.’s New Book, “101 Notes of the Week: New perspectives on the issues shaping our future,” Delves Into the Complexities of Modern Society

Recent release “101 Notes of the Week: New perspectives on the issues shaping our future” from Newman Springs Publishing author Malek M. Nazemi, M.D. is a thought-provoking read that offers a profound exploration of societal issues and biases, urging readers to question conventional wisdom and strive for informed perspectives in an era of misinformation.