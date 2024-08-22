Author LucSea’s New Book, “Ask Me, I'm Mr. When,” is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of Mr. When to Help Readers Learn How to Use "When" Throughout Their Day
Recent release “Ask Me, I'm Mr. When” from Newman Springs Publishing author LucSea is the fourth installment in a captivating series designed for young readers to learn all about different question words. In this exciting tale, Mr. When guides readers through various routines and time-related questions to help enhance their understanding of time and develop a sense of order in their daily lives.
New York, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LucSea has completed her new book, “Ask Me, I'm Mr. When”: an exciting tale that follows Mr. When as he helps teach readers of all ages how to use the word “when” to ask about time-related questions during the day.
“‘Ask Me, I’m Mr. When’ is the fourth book in a series of five,” writes LucSea. “This book is an easy ‘read-aloud’ book that is intended to have children recognize words that are familiar to them. ‘When’ is one of the questions that children become curious about. They have questions that concern time and settings. The book begins to have children learn the time of day; and, when there is a routine in their lives, it helps them get acquainted with a pattern in their day. It is the fourth ‘must read aloud’ book in the series of five.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LucSea’s educational tale is perfectly designed to capture young imaginations while promoting word recognition and comprehension, helping readers to grasp concepts related to the time of day. With vibrant artwork to help bring LucSea’s story to life, “Ask Me, I’m Mr. When” will not only support early literacy but also helps establish a comforting sense of structure and predictability in their daily routines.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Ask Me, I'm Mr. When” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
