Author LucSea’s New Book, “Ask Me, I'm Mr. When,” is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of Mr. When to Help Readers Learn How to Use "When" Throughout Their Day

Recent release “Ask Me, I'm Mr. When” from Newman Springs Publishing author LucSea is the fourth installment in a captivating series designed for young readers to learn all about different question words. In this exciting tale, Mr. When guides readers through various routines and time-related questions to help enhance their understanding of time and develop a sense of order in their daily lives.