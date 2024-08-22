Author Tamara Porter’s New Book, "Abduction By Design," is a Gripping and Spellbinding Tale That Delves Into the Intricacies of Memoir, Identity, and Resilience
Recent release “Abduction By Design” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tamara Porter tells the haunting tale of Rhianna Coats, whose life is marked by the shadows of child abuse and mysterious memory lapses. As she navigates relationships with an enigmatic new acquaintance and her complex boyfriend, Rhianna must confront her past in unexpected and transformative ways.
New York, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tamara Porter has completed her new book, “Abduction By Design”: a compelling and thought-provoking novel that tells the story of Rhianna Coats, who is forced to face her past trauma in a powerful tale that blends psychological suspense with personal discovery.
“Rhianna Coats is the classic example of long-term consequences of child abuse,” writes Porter. “She has memory lapses and flashbacks. She is now thirty-six and wonders if everyone has blackouts or just her.
“Bill is her off and on boyfriend. He’s quick-witted, sarcastic, and slightly verbally abusive. He fills a gap in her life and keeps her laughing most of the time, so she tolerates his less-than-desirable behavior.
“She soon meets Mike, whom she is skeptical of because he asks too many questions and answers too few. Mike is aware of abductions occurring nationwide whereby victims do not return.
“She is chosen by several corrupt drug-company physicians to take part in an experimental pharmaceutical study in Brazil. She is abducted from an isolated area close to the Canadian border near her home in Northern Minnesota.
“In Brazil, a rainforest plant renders the active ingredient which enables her to traverse her past. Long forgotten events are relocated in her mind to a place where they will no longer cause stress or memory lapses.
“She realizes, while she’s been going away, she hasn’t been just going away. Someone else has been taking over while she’s gone. This ‘someone’ is a stand-in for life, who patiently awaits recognition.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tamara Porter’s enthralling tale will transport readers as Rhianna uncovers the truths hidden within her fragmented memories and embarks on a journey of discovery and redemption that illuminates the enduring power of the human spirit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Abduction By Design” promises an unforgettable exploration of trauma, memory, and the enduring quest for self-understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Abduction By Design” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
