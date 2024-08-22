Author Tamara Porter’s New Book, "Abduction By Design," is a Gripping and Spellbinding Tale That Delves Into the Intricacies of Memoir, Identity, and Resilience

Recent release “Abduction By Design” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tamara Porter tells the haunting tale of Rhianna Coats, whose life is marked by the shadows of child abuse and mysterious memory lapses. As she navigates relationships with an enigmatic new acquaintance and her complex boyfriend, Rhianna must confront her past in unexpected and transformative ways.