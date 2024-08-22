Author Janet Carson’s New Book, "A Tale of Love and Darkness," is a Gripping and Spellbinding Novel That Blends Together Romance with Supernatural Intrigue
Recent release “A Tale of Love and Darkness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Carson weaves a mesmerizing narrative where supernatural forces collide with human desires as a young woman named Chiara Medici navigates a world fraught with peril, caught between duty and forbidden attraction.
Sanford, NC, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janet Carson, who holds a degree in fine arts and has always had a passion for artistic expression, has completed her new book, “A Tale of Love and Darkness”: a riveting tale set against a backdrop of unsettling disappearances and escalating tensions that invites readers into a world where supernatural forces and human passions converge.
“In ‘A Tale of Love and Darkness’, the veil between the supernatural and human worlds grows perilously thin as a series of unsettling disappearances and attacks escalate,” writes Carson. “Chiara Medici, still torn between her expected role as Marco’s future wife and her undeniable attraction to the enigmatic Nikolai, finds herself at the heart of an ancient struggle that threatens to shatter the delicate balance between two worlds. As Nikolai and his vampire kin delve further into a web of intrigue involving a rogue vampire coven, their only chance at unraveling the mystery and averting looming disaster lies in awakening the ancient beings, Celestina and Gabriel. Venture into a world where love intertwines with destiny, ancient folklore bleeds into reality, and choices made in the shadows could illuminate—or extinguish—any hope of a future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janet Carson’s enthralling tale will transport readers with each turn of the page, delivering a heart-pounding journey that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Tale of Love and Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
