Author Jacquelyn Mitra’s New Book, "Tea and Cookies Day," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns About the Different Names People Use for Their Grandparents

Recent release “Tea and Cookies Day” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacquelyn Mitra follows a young girl named Emmy, who discovers the diverse names people call their grandparents across all sorts of cultural backgrounds. This charming tale celebrates the unique bonds between children and their grandparents, inviting readers to explore and embrace the richness of family traditions.