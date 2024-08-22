Author Jacquelyn Mitra’s New Book, "Tea and Cookies Day," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns About the Different Names People Use for Their Grandparents
Recent release “Tea and Cookies Day” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacquelyn Mitra follows a young girl named Emmy, who discovers the diverse names people call their grandparents across all sorts of cultural backgrounds. This charming tale celebrates the unique bonds between children and their grandparents, inviting readers to explore and embrace the richness of family traditions.
Glen Cove, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jacquelyn Mitra has completed her new book, “Tea and Cookies Day”: a charming tale that introduces readers to a delightful celebration of Grandparents Day as Emmy, a young girl, discovers the diverse ways children connect with their grandparents across different cultural backgrounds and the special names they call them.
“The cookies are baked and the tea is served. It’s finally Grandparent’s Day!” writes Mitra. “Emmy doesn’t call anyone grandma or grandpa, so who did she invite? Follow along as Emmy soon realizes she’s not the only one with special names for her grandparents. Enjoy this heartwarming story that shows grandparents come in all shapes, sizes, and names while embracing the many cultural backgrounds we all come from.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jacquelyn Mitra’s new book is a celebration of the rich tapestry of family traditions and the different ways children cherish their grandparents, highlighting the universal themes of love, connection, and the joy of sharing traditions across generations.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Bianca Silva, “Tea and Cookies Day” will help readers to see that grandparents come in all shapes, sizes, and names, each bringing their own cultural background and stories to enrich their grandchildren’s lives.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Tea and Cookies Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
