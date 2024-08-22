Jason Ramirez, MD’s New Book, "The Hard Way," Chronicles the Author’s Journey of Overcoming a Tumultuous Childhood to Become a Force for Healing in the Medical Field
Abingdon, MD, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jason Ramirez, MD, who studied at Emory University and Drexel University School of Medicine, has completed his most recent book, “The Hard Way: A Doctor’s Fight Against Addiction, Poverty and Depression”: a poignant and heartfelt memoir that takes readers on a poignant exploration of the author’s turbulent upbringing and the profound challenges he overcame to find purpose and success.
After enjoying a rewarding academic career at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Dr. Jason Ramirez left his position as residency program director for family medicine, returning to full-time primary care practice with Greater Baltimore Medical Center Health Partners in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Dr. Ramirez lives with his family in Abingdon, Maryland with his wife, and is the proud father of two children.
When he was growing up, Jason Ramirez, MD, didn’t know what it was like to have a stable home life. Since he was young, his parents’ heroin addictions had ruled their family. Jason remembers seeing his parents try to stop one of their friends from overdosing, and he remembers them being too consumed in their own addictions to take care of their young children. His troubled childhood involved homelessness, domestic violence, poverty, and the later life complications that come from the disease of addiction.
It was no wonder Jason turned to a career that helped people. It wasn’t easy for him: the trauma of his childhood and the symptoms of major depressive disorder made his coming-of-age nearly impossible to get through. But as he shows in “The Hard Way,” it was only nearly impossible.
“My journey to professional success has been anything but easy or traditional,” writes Dr. Ramirez. “On a road paved by parental heroin addiction, homelessness, and major depressive disorder, many obstacles have threatened my success and my life. Fortunately, I have transformed from an angry and bitter young man who prided himself on beating the odds on his own, to a mature husband and father who acknowledges the influence of the caring people who contributed to my success.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jason Ramirez, MD’s book is a moving testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of seeking help and support. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “The Hard Way” offers inspiration and comfort to those facing similar challenges, serving as a reminder that no matter how difficult the journey may seem, there is always hope for a brighter future.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Hard Way: A Doctor’s Fight Against Addiction, Poverty and Depression” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
