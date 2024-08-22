Celeste Walsh’s Newly Released "Strong and Courageous" is a Gripping Tale of Faith and Resilience
“Strong and Courageous” from Christian Faith Publishing author Celeste Walsh is an enthralling blend of romance and suspense, highlighting the power of faith and love in overcoming life's most daunting challenges.
Sulphur, LA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Strong and Courageous”: a compelling narrative of faith and perseverance. “Strong and Courageous” is the creation of published author, Celeste Walsh, a wife and mother of three grown men and a beautiful daughter-in-law. She works as a nurse and enjoys reading, playing tennis, and cooking. She grew up in Southwest Louisiana, where she currently resides with her husband Jim.
Walsh shares, “Sarah is a young woman with a bright future ahead of her. She has recently graduated from college and works at a job that she loves. She embarks on the trip of a lifetime with her childhood friends and is having a wonderful time. But one small decision will change her life forever. While visiting Egypt, Sarah is abducted. She struggles to understand why this has happened to her.
“Sarah will have to rely on her faith to see her through to remain strong and courageous as she faces the scariest moments of her life. When Sarah’s situation seems hopeless, her prayers are answered as a man named Gabriel steps in to save her. But is she really free?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Celeste Walsh’s new book masterfully combines romance and suspense, offering readers a poignant tale of love, faith, and resilience in the face of terrifying circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Strong and Courageous” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Strong and Courageous,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
