Esther Dalmas’s Newly Released "Sweet Memories" is a Charming Journey of Childhood Wonder and Discovery
“Sweet Memories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Esther Dalmas transports readers into the enchanting world of childhood innocence and imagination. Through heartwarming anecdotes and delightful adventures, Dalmas captures the essence of cherished memories and the joy found in life’s simple pleasures.
Nesquehoning, PA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sweet Memories”: a delightful tale that invites readers to reminisce about the magic of childhood. “Sweet Memories” is the creation of published author, Esther Dalmas, a dedicated wife and mother of two who was born and raised in Pennsylvania.
Dalmas shares, “A story about walking down your favorite path, holding hands with your mother, being taught about the surroundings of the walk, and feeling the excitement of her stories; a story of finding something old yet a treasure for you; a story of best friends and the fun you have, sharing laughter and time; a message from God; a story about children seeing things that we take for granted; and a story about finding a buried penny and what made it special—if we could only see through the eyes of a child, we would have sweet memories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Dalmas’s new book is a testament to Dalmas’s gift for storytelling and her ability to evoke nostalgia and warmth in readers of all ages. As readers embark on this charming journey, they are reminded of the enduring power of friendship, faith, and the innocence of youth.
Consumers can purchase “Sweet Memories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sweet Memories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
