Hector A. Cruz’s Newly Released “M&S+P=C” is a Reflective Exploration of Divine Creation
“M&S+P=C” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hector A. Cruz is a unique and philosophical exploration into the divine plan and creation as understood through the concept of nesting and God’s purpose for humanity.
Houston, TX, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “M&S+P=C,” a compelling exploration into God’s plan and creation, is the creation of published author, Hector A. Cruz.
Cruz shares, “The fact of the matter is that God nested. What does that mean? Well, just like every female of the species prepares a place, or a nest if you will, to receive their offspring, so did God create a place to receive his most precious creation, man. It is believed and understood that females got this instinct to nest when they were formed. God first created his heaven (his abode) and everything within it—the angels and the mighty host of it all. The universe was next, including the sphere which we call planet earth. It was on this platform, planet earth, where God set the planification for the next level according to his creation. This small blue planet was chosen for such a task. The comparable form of understanding this would be the experience and conformity of our everyday life. The example: a man and a woman who are married, living in their own home, and expecting their offspring (baby). They would choose one of the rooms to be the nursery. This room would be cleaned, painted, and prepared. Furnishing it with things such as the crib, changing table, toys would be added, etc. All this, if not more, to welcome their precious one. The simple way to see the whole picture of our existence, including the nesting part, would be the country where this couple’s house resides would represent the heaven where God is. The house itself would represent the universe where the galaxies exist. Planet earth would represent the room (nursery) of the house. All the renovations and accessories in the room would be Genesis chapters 1 and 2.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hector A. Cruz’s new book provides a deep philosophical reflection on God’s creation and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “M&S+P=C” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “M&S+P=C,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cruz shares, “The fact of the matter is that God nested. What does that mean? Well, just like every female of the species prepares a place, or a nest if you will, to receive their offspring, so did God create a place to receive his most precious creation, man. It is believed and understood that females got this instinct to nest when they were formed. God first created his heaven (his abode) and everything within it—the angels and the mighty host of it all. The universe was next, including the sphere which we call planet earth. It was on this platform, planet earth, where God set the planification for the next level according to his creation. This small blue planet was chosen for such a task. The comparable form of understanding this would be the experience and conformity of our everyday life. The example: a man and a woman who are married, living in their own home, and expecting their offspring (baby). They would choose one of the rooms to be the nursery. This room would be cleaned, painted, and prepared. Furnishing it with things such as the crib, changing table, toys would be added, etc. All this, if not more, to welcome their precious one. The simple way to see the whole picture of our existence, including the nesting part, would be the country where this couple’s house resides would represent the heaven where God is. The house itself would represent the universe where the galaxies exist. Planet earth would represent the room (nursery) of the house. All the renovations and accessories in the room would be Genesis chapters 1 and 2.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hector A. Cruz’s new book provides a deep philosophical reflection on God’s creation and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “M&S+P=C” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “M&S+P=C,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories