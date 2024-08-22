LeRon Robinson’s Newly Released “Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love” is a Profound Reflection on Finding True Love Through Faith
“Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love” from Christian Faith Publishing author LeRon Robinson is an insightful and introspective exploration of love from a spiritual perspective. The book delves into the journey of understanding and embracing true love through a deep relationship with Christ.
Madison, AL, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love”: a thought-provoking and reflective journal exploring the nature of true love and its discovery through faith. “Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love” is the creation of published author, LeRon Robinson, a retired naval veteran of twenty-six years, he has completed an AAS in Electronics, a BA in Psychology, and a BS in Business Administration. He has deployed twelve times and retired honorably as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Robinson shares, “We are all born into love, but when and where does one actually learn how to properly love in life without finding themselves lost in what life’s obstacles are at each given moment? This is a tale of a man who was involved in many different aspects of love, never having the chance to properly find it in the rarest of its essence the right way how God intended it to be shared.
"Many detours were taken down a road often traveled by like-minded lost individuals searching for love in all the wrong places, eventually finding that love in its most unique sense is found in an ongoing relationship with Christ first, and anything after that with his blessing will find you.
"Love is not forced, and it is not physical; it does not hurt, nor does it have a face. Love is love, and when you assume you have it before you allow yourself to make any long-term decisions, make sure you know which love it is you are in. This journal is a reminder that life gives back to you what you give to it, and it is not always fair in the game we call love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LeRon Robinson’s new book offers a deep and personal exploration of love, emphasizing the importance of understanding and experiencing love through a relationship with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
