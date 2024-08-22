Debra Crowe’s Newly Released "The Kid" is a Touching Story of Healing and Hope
“The Kid” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Crowe is an emotional journey of a single mother grappling with the shadows of her past while seeking a brighter future for herself and her son. This heartfelt narrative explores themes of forgiveness, personal growth, and the unwavering power of faith.
Stockton, AL, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Kid”: a moving tale of personal struggle and redemption. “The Kid” is the creation of published author, Debra Crowe, who grew up just outside of Minneapolis. In her early twenties, she moved to rural Minnesota and loved the quieter, slower pace of life. She is the mother of three and grandmother of two. She and her husband currently live in rural Minnesota and enjoy fishing and hunting, along with traveling this great country. Now retired, she has found the joy of putting pen to paper—or more accurately fingers to keyboard—fulfilling a lifelong desire to write.
Crowe shares, “Tori, Zac’s mom, suddenly finds herself thrown into the middle of the struggle she has done her best to avoid—her inability to let go of the past and accept the possibility of a new future. With her parents by her side rooting for this victory, Tori continues to wrestle with the fallout of a failed marriage. Would God even be enough to guide her through her fears and push her past her pain in order to reach the other side? With her and Zac’s future on the line, she needs to muster up the courage to find out before it is too late.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Crowe’s new book is a powerful story that resonates with readers, emphasizing the importance of faith and the courage to overcome life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Kid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Kid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
