Jim Johnson’s Newly Released "Collection of Poetry II" is a Soulful and Reflective Journey Through Life’s Emotions
“Collection of Poetry II” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Johnson is a poignant exploration of life’s highs and lows, capturing both the joys and sorrows of human experience through lyrical verse.
Castle Rock, CO, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Collection of Poetry II,” a deeply moving compilation of poems that chronicles the emotional landscape of Jim Johnson’s life, capturing both its peaks and valleys, is the creation of published author, Jim Johnson.
Johnson shares, “Collection of poetry is the timeline of Jim Johnson’s life. Much like the roller coaster that is life, the lines of his Collection of poetry has both ups and downs. Sometimes joyful and sometimes melancholic, collection of poetry expresses and addresses simple, spiritual joys of everyday life and of human relationships, as well as the tragedies and heartbreaks that speckle life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Johnson’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and introspective look at the emotional journey of life, presented through a series of evocative and thought-provoking poems.
Consumers can purchase “Collection of Poetry II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Collection of Poetry II,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories