LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, September 10, with a Panel Discussion on "Living, Dying & Leaving a Legacy"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Expert panelists for the September seminar will provide important information on planning for the sharing of memories, money, and final wishes.
Austin, TX, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Most people want to leave a lasting legacy for those they love and groups they support. But where do they start? Expert panelists for this event include Whitney Myers from Sacred Stories, Jeremy Self from Cedarwood Financial Partners, and Lina Supnet-Zapata from MIR Senior Care Management, Inc. & Care Consultants. They will provide insight into debunking the myths that can surround the sharing of financial resources, personal history, important documents and decisions. Attendees will learn how they can share memories, money, and final wishes to have the most impact.
“Planning is not just about securing a legacy—it's about ensuring peace of mind, fostering trust, and providing clarity for loved ones,” said Cyndi Cummings of LT Senior Services. “For aging adults, this careful preparation is a gift that transcends generations, offering guidance and stability in times of need.”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and are also presented online via Zoom. Upcoming scheduled topics include:
September 10: Living, Dying & Leaving a Legacy
October 8: Sleep and Aging
November 12: Your Forever Home - Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options
The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
