Silence of the Orgasm Doctor: Why Can't We Talk About Female Orgasms?

Dr. Charles Runels, known as "The Orgasm Doctor," has faced censorship for over a decade due to his focus on women's sexual health. Despite society's openness to male sexual enhancement products, discussions about female orgasms remain taboo. This double standard reflects broader societal and cultural issues, leading to a lack of information and access for women. Dr. Runels' battle is not just personal but a fight for equality and open dialogue in sexual health.