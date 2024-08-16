BDA Advises Magna International on Strategic Alliance with SKH in India
New York, NY, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to its client, Magna International (“Magna”), on a completed transaction to form a strategic alliance through its body and chassis business in India with SKH.
As part of the alliance, Magna will continue to support SKH in engineering and product development services.
Kumar Mahtani, Partner, BDA, said, “We’re pleased to have found Magna a new partner for its body and chassis operations in India that not only values the business but, will preserve and enhance the business's legacy of quality and customer focus. We look forward to the continued success of business under the new Joint Venture. This transaction solidifies BDA’s expertise across the automotive segment.”
BDA Deal team
- Kumar Mahtani, Partner, Head of Industrials, India
- Kunal Dattani, Director, Mumbai
- Dhwani Desai, Associate, Mumbai
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Contact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
