Superior Seating Announces the Opening of a Cutting-Edge Restaurant Furniture Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

Superior Seating announces the opening of its cutting-edge commercial furniture manufacturing facility in Lincolnton, NC. The new plant, equipped with advanced technology, will revolutionize the production of banquet chairs, restaurant seating, and outdoor furniture, significantly reducing production time and enhancing quality. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to innovation, local job creation, and meeting the diverse needs of the hospitality industry.