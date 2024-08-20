New Immersive Play “Our House: An Evening in Three Acts” Opens in Private Olympia Residence for Exclusive Short Run
"Our House" is a new play premiering in Olympia, WA, staged in and around a private residence. In three acts that span 90 years, the various lives of the house's residence are explored and set against much deeper queries of time from the end of the ice age to the heat death of the universe. Also, snacks and cocktails.
Olympia, WA, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Battleground Productions is proud to announce the premiere of an original new play, “Our House,” by Northwest playwright John Longenbaugh. Over three acts they follow the intertwining lives of the residents of a small house in Southeast Olympia, from 1934 to now. Inspired by Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” the play explores one tiny piece of this world in time and space in an act of psychogeography, investigating history, love, death and really good cocktails.
Co-directed by John Longenbaugh and Olympian playwright (and Northwest Playwrights Alliance head) Bryan Willis, “Our House” is a truly unique experience, an original comedy/drama that’s open to an audience of only 14 people a night.
In addition to the show, the ticket price also covers in-show snacks and a drink ticket; the event has a full bar and features in-show craft cocktails.
Both Longenbaugh and Willis are well-known to the stages of the Northwest, with Longenbaugh’s plays including “Arcana,” “How to be Cool,” “Scotch and Donuts” and “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol,” which has had over 50 productions in over a dozen countries. His long-running audio drama “BRASS” recently wrapped up, and his new “romantasy” podcast “Moonlight and Love Songs” is currently available on Apple Podcasts and through Dramafy, while his short films have won awards as far away as Perth, New York and London and as near as Portland and Seattle.
Bryan Willis was scheduled to represent Roosevelt Elementary as The Trumpeter for Olympia Junior Programs but missed out due to a brief case of the mumps. Since then, his plays have been produced with Olympia’s Harlequin (their first production in the early '90s), BBC Radio, NPR Radio, Seattle Rep, ACT's mainstage, Book-It Repertory Theatre, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Lee Strasberg Institute, New York Theatre Workshop, Washington Center for the Performing Arts and hundreds of other venues around the world. But his favorite artistic stomping grounds are here in Olympia.
“Our House” features Northwest actors Mathaeus Andersen, Meghan Goodman, Jesse Morrow and Mark Waldstein. Tickets are $35 (which includes snacks and a drink ticket) and are available on brownpaperticket.com, and the show runs approximately 2 hours.
