New Immersive Play “Our House: An Evening in Three Acts” Opens in Private Olympia Residence for Exclusive Short Run

"Our House" is a new play premiering in Olympia, WA, staged in and around a private residence. In three acts that span 90 years, the various lives of the house's residence are explored and set against much deeper queries of time from the end of the ice age to the heat death of the universe. Also, snacks and cocktails.