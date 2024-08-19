Velvet: A Cinematic Audio Stories Platform Launches in New York City
New York, NY, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a vibrant celebration of Indian culture at the Indian Independence Day Parade in New York City, a new audio platform, Velvet, has officially launched. Velvet which is based out of Mumbai, India, is co-founded by renowned Bollywood actor and dialogue coach Vikas Kumar, along with Akshat Saxena and Varad Bhatnagar, promises to revolutionize the audio storytelling landscape with its high-quality, cinematic audio experiences.
A Vision Brought to Life
Vikas Kumar, speaking on the inspiration behind Velvet, shared, “Velvet is about quality. We bring you stories that feel real, and that take you to India. Our experience in content production lets us create something special for you.”
Co-founder Akshat Saxena emphasized the platform's emotional connection, stating, “Our ambition with Velvet is to create a home away from home, where every Indian can immerse themselves in the stories of their heritage.”
Why Velvet Stands Out
Unmatched Quality: In a world overflowing with content, Velvet distinguishes itself through its commitment to high-quality production, making every audio story a cinematic experience.
Expert Craftsmanship: With over 20 years of collective experience in the film industry, the Velvet team meticulously crafts each story, ensuring it resonates deeply with listeners.
User-Friendly Experience: Velvet is designed for simplicity, making it easy for users to discover and enjoy these captivating audio stories.
Velvet is not just another app; it is a journey to the heart of India through the power of sound. Simple, beautiful, and expertly crafted, Velvet invites users to explore the rich tapestry of Indian stories from anywhere in the world.
Excitingly, Velvet has also secured angel funding from New York-based Sax Holdings INC, setting the stage for a new era of storytelling.
Download Velvet today on your favorite app store and embark on your auditory journey to India.
For media inquiries, please contact: info@hearvelvet.com
Akshat Saxena
+91-9783765002
hearvelvet.com
