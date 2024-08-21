ICH1132 Shows Promise in Early-Stage Tumor Growth Inhibition Studies
New comparative study of ichorbio's anti-PD-1 antibody clone RMP1-14 highlights potential for optimized cancer research protocols.
Wantage, United Kingdom, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the ongoing quest to enhance cancer research tools, a recent comparative study of ichorbio's monoclonal antibody ICH1132 has revealed promising results that could potentially refine tumor growth inhibition studies, particularly in their early stages.
The study, conducted over a 24-day period using a CT26 colon cancer model in Balb/c mice, compared ICH1132 with the widely-used BE0146 antibody from Bio X Cell. Results indicated a trend towards higher tumor growth inhibition percentages for ICH1132, especially in the early to mid-stages of the experiment.
Dr. Sarah Martinez, lead researcher on the study, commented, "Our findings suggest that ICH1132 could offer some advantages, particularly in shorter-term experiments. The consistent trend towards higher efficacy in the early stages is noteworthy and warrants further investigation."
Key findings from the study include:
1. Significant tumor growth inhibition with ICH1132 observed on days 14, 17, and 19 compared to the isotype control
2. A trend towards higher tumor growth inhibition compared to BE0146 throughout the study, although differences were not statistically significant by the study's end
3. Comparable safety profile to existing tools, as indicated by similar effects on subject body weight
4. Lower endotoxin levels in ICH1132 (0.013 EU/mg) compared to BE0146 (0.056 EU/mg), which could be beneficial in certain research contexts
The study used a single dose level of 10 mg/kg for both antibodies, opening up possibilities for future dose optimization studies.
"At ichorbio, we're committed to developing tools that advance cancer research while supporting ethical research practices," said James Mosedale, VP at ichorbio. "The promising early-stage results we're seeing with ICH1132 reflect this commitment and could contribute to more refined experimental protocols."
The potential impact of ICH1132 extends beyond just early-stage efficacy. Researchers note that the consistency in early performance could contribute to improved reproducibility in short-term experiments, a crucial factor in scientific research.
Dr. Martinez added, "While the differences weren't maintained throughout the entire study period, the early-stage performance of ICH1132 opens up interesting questions about optimizing protocols for different experimental timeframes. We're eager to see how ICH1132 performs across different research settings."
For cancer researchers, particularly those focused on early-stage tumor growth inhibition, ICH1132 represents a promising tool that may help refine experimental approaches. Its lower endotoxin levels also present an interesting avenue for further investigation into the impact of endotoxin on experimental outcomes.
As with any scientific tool, the true value of ICH1132 will be determined through its application in diverse research settings. ichorbio is actively engaging with the research community, providing support for those interested in incorporating ICH1132 into their studies.
For more information about ICH1132 and its potential applications in cancer research, visit https://ichor.bio/ich1132-compared-to-be0146.
About ichorbio:
ichorbio’s vision is to develop the highest quality reagents to advance scientific research and progress. We believe that the excellence of our products directly impacts the meaningfulness of research outcomes. We manufacture a small range of bulk in vivo antibodies and research biosimilars.
