Author Tallie Cooper’s New Book, "Imagination: Seven Ways to Stop a Bully," Was Designed to Help Save Children and Stop Bullying
Recent release “Imagination: Seven Ways to Stop a Bully” from Page Publishing author Tallie Cooper is a timely work that focuses on suicide prevention and spreading awareness of bullying.
Dallas, TX, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tallie Cooper, who is a loving father, a community leader, and an entrepreneur who started a small family-owned business known as Cooper’s Barbershop, has completed his new book, “Imagination: Seven Ways to Stop a Bully”: a meaningful work that recognizes the lasting harm caused by bullying.
Author Tallie Cooper provides service in the community, inspiring kids with a positive message, and doing haircuts and fashion to help children build up their confidence and courage the child helping them and the people that might have low-income families. Growing up with two big brothers and two little sisters made him equally balanced with his family. Tallie is heavily involved in his community, hosting many different campaigns and events to help raise bullying awareness.
Cooper writes, “Kids commit suicide every day because of these bad people; 160,000 innocent people are victimized every day by bullies. This book illustrates seven ways to stop a bully and seven different career choices. No matter what color or creed a person maybe, you are supposed to work hard and never give up. This children story is designed to reach children from all nationalities around the globe, giving them a sense of relief and inspirating and inflicting self-confidence to children in building up their integrity. This will make the child smile, giving them some tools to creative in their own life when parents are not around. For the children of Knockerochie who can’t see or hear this story, please share this inspiring story to someone you love. This book consists detailed chapters, illustrating time management and building skills to help the child imagination and life skills. One day, this story will help and save a child and inspire someone future carried into the real world, so they will be prepared for what life challenges have to offer them in the real world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tallie Cooper’s striking work offers hope to readers suffering from bullying.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Imagination: Seven Ways to Stop a Bully” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
