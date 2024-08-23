Author Mary Reed-Johnson’s New Book, “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals,” Helps Beauty Professionals Center Safety in Work

Recent release “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals” from Page Publishing author Mary Reed-Johnson is an engaging and informative work that guides beauty professionals in implementing safety practices and procedures that promote the health and well-being of themselves, their coworkers, and their clients.