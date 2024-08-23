Author Mary Reed-Johnson’s New Book, “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals,” Helps Beauty Professionals Center Safety in Work
Recent release “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals” from Page Publishing author Mary Reed-Johnson is an engaging and informative work that guides beauty professionals in implementing safety practices and procedures that promote the health and well-being of themselves, their coworkers, and their clients.
Portage, MI, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Reed-Johnson, a dynamic beauty professional (DBP), has completed her new book, “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals”: an educational work that provides practical guidance that beauty professionals can implement into their salon practices.
Years before COVID-19, author Mary Reed-Johnson encouraged her students to wear masks to filter fumes and particles, maintain purifiers for better air quality, get Tdap and other vaccinations, understand hazard labels, and wear finger cots and gloves to assess scalp conditions before rendering service. Her goal was to help them develop a first line-of-defense mentality when offering hair care services.
She began her career as a salon owner in Michigan. She became one of the first licensed natural hair care specialists in New York. In Minnesota and Michigan, she served as a cosmetology instructor, manager, operator, and artisan.
Her advocacy efforts in legislature and across several boards brought the needs of immigrants, gig and contract workers, and other fringe populations to the discussions. Memberships with the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) and the National Safety Council (NSC) help her build bridges that increase safety awareness. She combines over three decades of experience from a broad range of communities to bring you a unique reference that you can utilize throughout your career.
Reed-Johnson shares, “Beauty is an inherently risky business. Constant exposure to toxins absorbed through the skin and breathing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can lead to chronic health problems for many service providers.
“If you provide services for pay as a hair braider, traditional stylist, barber, blow-dry specialist, nail technician, aesthetician, or similar, often too late, you discover you are not adequately prepared for your career to end.
“You matter. My mission is to help beauty professionals develop a holistic health and safety culture no matter how or where they practice. Early recognition and planning will help you dramatically increase the likelihood of a positive career outcome. Do you, safely.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Reed-Johnson’s succinct work presents the “why” behind various health and safety practices, highlighting the importance of prioritizing cleanliness and preventative measures.
Readers who wish to experience this useful work can purchase “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
