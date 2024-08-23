Author Kathleen Colagiovanni’s New Book, "Suffering in Silence," Chronicles a Mother's Relentless Battle to Reunite with Her Son Against a System That Doubted Her
Recent release “Suffering in Silence” from Page Publishing author Kathleen Colagiovanni is a powerful and emotionally stirring true story that sheds light on the author’s harrowing journey to reunite with her son after he was wrongly taken from her, challenging the biases of experts who in both the medical field and child protective services wrongfully assumed she was harming her son.
Peabody, MA, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Colagiovanni has completed her new book, “Suffering in Silence”: a poignant true story of the author’s fight for justice as she chronicles the unimaginable pain and struggles that she endured while fighting to prove her innocence and regain custody of her son Jomar, who suffered traumatic injuries and a life-threatening birth defect at just three months old.
“For three months, my child suffered without my knowledge,” writes Kathleen. “Educated medical professionals pushed my worries aside because I was a young mom with my first child. Doctors, along with CPS, brought their own bias into a case that should have been based merely on facts. I understood people looking down on me for having my first child at nineteen. I was believed to be immature, irresponsible, and unable to even care for myself. They had never been more wrong.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kathleen Colagiovanni’s enthralling tale delves into the deep-seated anxieties the author still carries over her son being taken from her and confronts issues of child abuse and medical negligence while serving as a testament to both Kathleen and Jomar’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Through sharing her story, Kathleen hopes to document the injustice she faced and raise awareness of their ordeal to help support other families facing similar situations.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Suffering in Silence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
Contact
