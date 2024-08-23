Author Kathleen Colagiovanni’s New Book, "Suffering in Silence," Chronicles a Mother's Relentless Battle to Reunite with Her Son Against a System That Doubted Her

Recent release “Suffering in Silence” from Page Publishing author Kathleen Colagiovanni is a powerful and emotionally stirring true story that sheds light on the author’s harrowing journey to reunite with her son after he was wrongly taken from her, challenging the biases of experts who in both the medical field and child protective services wrongfully assumed she was harming her son.