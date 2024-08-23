Author Heather Novak’s New Book, "Know Your Flow," is a Groundbreaking Guide to Help Empower Women to Embrace Their Hormonal Flow and Align Their Lives with It
Recent release “Know Your Flow” from Page Publishing author Heather Novak is an insightful and thought-provoking guide designed to help women gain understanding of their hormonal rhythm and offering practical strategies and tools for insight into living in harmony with their natural cycles for a more fulfilling existence.
Mohegan Lake, NY, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heather Novak, who has been coaching and counseling people in whole health and wellness, career, and personal development for over twenty years, has completed her new book, “Know Your Flow”: a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment with "Harmony Within," a revolutionary self-help book designed to help female readers understand their hormonal flow, align it with their lives, and experience wellness and fulfillment as women.
A champion of the sacred feminine and of helping women rise as leaders, author Heather Novak’s work as a Whole Health Fertility Coach and as a Health Educator with the Endometriosis Foundation of America led her on a mission to help people understand more deeply the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of the female hormonal cycle, and how to use its wisdom and energy to fuel their dreams. Heather holds a Master of Science in Career Counseling from the California State University at Northridge and is certified as a Whole Health Educator and Coach through the National Institute of Whole Health. Currently, the author runs programs teaching women how to use their intuition from within to heal their lives, and resides in Westchester, New York, with her family.
“Each month during the reproductive years, women experience a sacred flow of energy inside their bodies known as the female hormonal cycle,” writes Novak. “This monthly cycle has four phases to it – similar to the seasons of nature – winter, spring, summer and fall. Each phase, or ‘season,’ contains its own unique energy levels, nutritional needs, reproductive function, and wisdom. Understanding what is happening physically during each season of the female hormonal cycle unlocks wisdom and power that when tapped into, can be life-changing.
“‘Know Your Flow’ is a book at the intersection of biology, spirituality and life coaching. It brings the reader through a profound understanding of the female hormonal cycle, and how to align your dreams and desires with the energy and wisdom from within. This book is a celebration of womanhood and a guide to avoiding burn-out and living your best life. The lessons in this book will stay with you forever.”
Published by Page Publishing, Heather Novak’s enthralling work provides readers with a roadmap that will help them to overcome hormonal imbalances and optimize their health and vitality through practical measures that can easily become an integrated part of one’s routine. Designed for women of all backgrounds, “Know Your Flow” will inspire, educate, and empower readers to live their best life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Know Your Flow” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A champion of the sacred feminine and of helping women rise as leaders, author Heather Novak’s work as a Whole Health Fertility Coach and as a Health Educator with the Endometriosis Foundation of America led her on a mission to help people understand more deeply the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of the female hormonal cycle, and how to use its wisdom and energy to fuel their dreams. Heather holds a Master of Science in Career Counseling from the California State University at Northridge and is certified as a Whole Health Educator and Coach through the National Institute of Whole Health. Currently, the author runs programs teaching women how to use their intuition from within to heal their lives, and resides in Westchester, New York, with her family.
“Each month during the reproductive years, women experience a sacred flow of energy inside their bodies known as the female hormonal cycle,” writes Novak. “This monthly cycle has four phases to it – similar to the seasons of nature – winter, spring, summer and fall. Each phase, or ‘season,’ contains its own unique energy levels, nutritional needs, reproductive function, and wisdom. Understanding what is happening physically during each season of the female hormonal cycle unlocks wisdom and power that when tapped into, can be life-changing.
“‘Know Your Flow’ is a book at the intersection of biology, spirituality and life coaching. It brings the reader through a profound understanding of the female hormonal cycle, and how to align your dreams and desires with the energy and wisdom from within. This book is a celebration of womanhood and a guide to avoiding burn-out and living your best life. The lessons in this book will stay with you forever.”
Published by Page Publishing, Heather Novak’s enthralling work provides readers with a roadmap that will help them to overcome hormonal imbalances and optimize their health and vitality through practical measures that can easily become an integrated part of one’s routine. Designed for women of all backgrounds, “Know Your Flow” will inspire, educate, and empower readers to live their best life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Know Your Flow” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories