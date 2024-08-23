Author Constance V. Culbreth’s New Book, "The Rise of a Warrior," is a Profound Tale That Explores the Transformative Journey of Self-Discovery and Redemption
Recent release “The Rise of a Warrior: One Man's Journey” from Page Publishing author Constance V. Culbreth is a poignant story of a young man who must navigate a journey of self-discovery, faith, and purpose. Culbreth's compelling tale challenges readers to ponder the depths of free will and the choices that define our destinies, offering a poignant exploration of redemption and leadership.
New York, NY, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Constance V. Culbreth, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has completed her new book, “The Rise of a Warrior: One Man's Journey”: a powerful tale of transformation and spiritual awakening that dives into the complexities of life, faith, and the profound choices that shape one’s destiny.
“Nicholas is a person that lives a passive life in darkness,” writes Culbreth. “He is forced to face the reality about his marriage, children, and where he stands in life. Then he begins to embark on a journey. He has no understanding about faith or even his purpose in life. Upon his journey of discovery, he unknowingly finds his purpose. He finds out that he has free will. Nicholas is no longer in the dark about his future. He will have to choose to be a leader of darkness or a leader in the light. It is his free will.”
Published by Page Publishing, Constance V. Culbreth’s engaging tale will challenge readers to contemplate their own journeys and the pivotal choices that define their paths. Brimming with depth and introspection, “The Rise of a Warrior” resonates with themes of resilience, redemption, and the transformative journey towards leadership that will invite readers to reflect on the universal quest for purpose and the pursuit of a life guided by principles of light and integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Rise of a Warrior: One Man's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Nicholas is a person that lives a passive life in darkness,” writes Culbreth. “He is forced to face the reality about his marriage, children, and where he stands in life. Then he begins to embark on a journey. He has no understanding about faith or even his purpose in life. Upon his journey of discovery, he unknowingly finds his purpose. He finds out that he has free will. Nicholas is no longer in the dark about his future. He will have to choose to be a leader of darkness or a leader in the light. It is his free will.”
Published by Page Publishing, Constance V. Culbreth’s engaging tale will challenge readers to contemplate their own journeys and the pivotal choices that define their paths. Brimming with depth and introspection, “The Rise of a Warrior” resonates with themes of resilience, redemption, and the transformative journey towards leadership that will invite readers to reflect on the universal quest for purpose and the pursuit of a life guided by principles of light and integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Rise of a Warrior: One Man's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories