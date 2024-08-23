Author Eamon Gabriel’s New Book, "The Maidens' Journey," is an Enchanting Tale of Two Friends Who Are Forced to Part Ways and Embrace Their Own Unique Paths in Life
Recent release “The Maidens' Journey” from Covenant Books author Eamon Gabriel weaves the compelling stories of two young friends whose lives diverge as they face challenges and mysteries in different lands. As one ventures west to explore a new world and the other confronts threats and secrets at home, their intertwined fates promise a journey filled with intrigue and discovery.
New York, NY, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eamon Gabriel has completed his new book, “The Maidens' Journey”: a thrilling story that follows the lives of two young girls whose paths diverge, setting them on distinct yet interwoven adventures that span from their youthful parting to the end of their days.
The author shares, “Two young girls! There will be many tales to tell along their journey throughout life. These are their stories. Chapter the first, two parting friends with secrets in tow. One goes west to a new land. The other remains to face mysteries at home and a threat from the east. What comes next? Only time will tell as the story continues from here till the end of their days.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eamon Gabriel’s new book will transport readers to distant lands and immerse them in an epic tale of courage, secrets, and the enduring bonds of friendship. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Maidens’ Journey” promises to captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them eager to learn what the future holds for the novel’s main heroines.
Readers can purchase “The Maidens' Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories