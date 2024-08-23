Author Eamon Gabriel’s New Book, "The Maidens' Journey," is an Enchanting Tale of Two Friends Who Are Forced to Part Ways and Embrace Their Own Unique Paths in Life

Recent release “The Maidens' Journey” from Covenant Books author Eamon Gabriel weaves the compelling stories of two young friends whose lives diverge as they face challenges and mysteries in different lands. As one ventures west to explore a new world and the other confronts threats and secrets at home, their intertwined fates promise a journey filled with intrigue and discovery.