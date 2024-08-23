Author Larry G. Pittman’s New Book, "Revelations About Revelation," is a Thought-Provoking Discussion Aimed at Demystifying the Book of Revelation for the Layman
Recent release “Revelations about Revelation: An Explanation of the Apocalypse of John for the Layman” from Covenant Books author Larry G. Pittman is an enlightening discussion designed to help lay people understand an often-misunderstood book of the Bible, lifting the veil on John's vision to offer clarity and insight for readers of all levels.
Concord, NC, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry G. Pittman, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a Presbyterian minister in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, has completed his new book, “Revelations about Revelation: An Explanation of the Apocalypse of John for the Layman”: a poignant and illuminating read that presents an accessible guide to unraveling the mysteries of the Book of Revelation and how it has been misinterpreted throughout the years.
Ordained on March 20, 1983, in the Presbyterian Church in the United States, author Larry G. Pittman has served several churches, having preached his first sermon at the age of eighteen, and having preached at a number of churches during his college and seminary years. He earned an associate in science degree in 1974 from Mount Olive Junior College, a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Religion from Atlantic Christian College in 1976, and the degree of Master of Divinity with Languages from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1981. Larry served from October 10, 2011, through December 31, 2022, as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, and his wife, Tammy, served as his Legislative Assistant during that time.
“I offer this book of explanation in order to enhance the understanding of God’s Word by His people, and in terms I hope will be plain and simple enough to be accessible to anyone, regardless of their level of previous biblical study,” writes Pittman. “I hope that my efforts here may enhance devotion to Christ and commitment to serve Him by lifting the veil that has kept many from the full blessing of reading the last book of the Bible and offering a clearer view through John’s vision.
“This book is not intended to be a technical piece. It is not written for professors, but to assist the understanding of the average layperson trying to make sense out of the strange images of the Apocalypse of John. My work arises from a deep concern in response to a lot of irresponsible teaching by certain literalistic fundamentalists who try to see the twentieth century or beyond in John’s prophecy and in the process do much violence to the biblical text and to the reader’s ability to gain an accurate understanding of it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry G. Pittman’s new book was born from the author’s heart for lay people, and his desire to help them understand a book of the Bible which has been grossly misinterpreted for ages by many preachers and Bible teachers. Drawing upon years of research and study, Pittman presents his writings to help his readers in understanding the strange images of Revelation and encourage others to draw strength from the witness of John in difficult times and find courage to stand strong for Christ in any and all circumstances.
Readers can purchase “Revelations about Revelation: An Explanation of the Apocalypse of John for the Layman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Ordained on March 20, 1983, in the Presbyterian Church in the United States, author Larry G. Pittman has served several churches, having preached his first sermon at the age of eighteen, and having preached at a number of churches during his college and seminary years. He earned an associate in science degree in 1974 from Mount Olive Junior College, a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Religion from Atlantic Christian College in 1976, and the degree of Master of Divinity with Languages from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1981. Larry served from October 10, 2011, through December 31, 2022, as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, and his wife, Tammy, served as his Legislative Assistant during that time.
“I offer this book of explanation in order to enhance the understanding of God’s Word by His people, and in terms I hope will be plain and simple enough to be accessible to anyone, regardless of their level of previous biblical study,” writes Pittman. “I hope that my efforts here may enhance devotion to Christ and commitment to serve Him by lifting the veil that has kept many from the full blessing of reading the last book of the Bible and offering a clearer view through John’s vision.
“This book is not intended to be a technical piece. It is not written for professors, but to assist the understanding of the average layperson trying to make sense out of the strange images of the Apocalypse of John. My work arises from a deep concern in response to a lot of irresponsible teaching by certain literalistic fundamentalists who try to see the twentieth century or beyond in John’s prophecy and in the process do much violence to the biblical text and to the reader’s ability to gain an accurate understanding of it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry G. Pittman’s new book was born from the author’s heart for lay people, and his desire to help them understand a book of the Bible which has been grossly misinterpreted for ages by many preachers and Bible teachers. Drawing upon years of research and study, Pittman presents his writings to help his readers in understanding the strange images of Revelation and encourage others to draw strength from the witness of John in difficult times and find courage to stand strong for Christ in any and all circumstances.
Readers can purchase “Revelations about Revelation: An Explanation of the Apocalypse of John for the Layman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories