Author Stephen F. Canino’s New Book, "Lights, Camera, Action! A Young Filmmaker's Guide," is an Invaluable Tool for Aspiring Filmmakers Looking to Make Their First Movie
Recent release “Lights, Camera, Action! A Young Filmmaker's Guide” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen F. Canino is an informative and easy-to-understand reference book for budding filmmakers to get their feet off the ground and make a movie of their own, from crafting a story to using professional film equipment and beyond.
New York, NY, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephen F. Canino, a young filmmaker and high school junior, has completed his new book, “Lights, Camera, Action! A Young Filmmaker's Guide”: an invaluable and accessible handbook for aspiring filmmakers looking to jumpstart their dream career.
“While other kids were playing basketball or soccer, I was making films,” writes author Stephen F. Canino. “I devoted myself during 7th and 8th grade to being the school’s official ‘documentarian.’ I would record everything from sports to theatrical productions. I was then accepted into the visual arts/film program at my local high school, where I continued to produce numerous films. My plans are to continue with my film career and couple it with business studies at college. In the meanwhile, I felt that I had to share my thoughts, tips and tricks with other young adults who have similarly been bitten by the cinematography bug.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephen F. Canino’s informative and thorough guide uses the author’s experiences as a young filmmaker to teach readers of all ages about the history of film and how to make films from their very own house.
From developing a compelling story for the screen, to assembling a cast and crew and actually filming the movie, “Lights, Camera, Action! A Young Filmmaker's Guide” has it all. This book is a practical tool that will motivate the filmmakers of tomorrow to pursue their passion, follow their dreams, and make their own movie.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lights, Camera, Action! A Young Filmmaker's Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
