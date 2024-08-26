Author Stephen F. Canino’s New Book, "Lights, Camera, Action! A Young Filmmaker's Guide," is an Invaluable Tool for Aspiring Filmmakers Looking to Make Their First Movie

Recent release “Lights, Camera, Action! A Young Filmmaker's Guide” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen F. Canino is an informative and easy-to-understand reference book for budding filmmakers to get their feet off the ground and make a movie of their own, from crafting a story to using professional film equipment and beyond.