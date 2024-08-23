Author Merri Jamison’s New Book, “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel,” is a Gripping New Thriller That Invites Readers Into a Dark World of Vampires and Magic
Recent release “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Merri Jamison a compelling novel that follows Agent Georgina Cready of the Department of Other Creatures and Nonhumans as she navigates a web of supernatural intrigue after her partner goes missing and other beings begin vanishing.
Yuba, WI, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Merri Jamison, a writer and actor who has called Los Angeles home for almost two decades and enjoys spending time with her two fluffy tuxedo cats, has completed her new book, “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel”: a riveting novel that plunges readers into a shadowy realm where the supernatural lurks just beneath the surface of everyday life, forcing Agent Georgina Cready to confront dark forces and unravel a growing mystery.
“The world you know is a lie,” writes Jamison. “I hate to break it to you, but vampires do exist, and they are not nice and sparkly. The world of magic is real, and it is all around you. Why don’t you know it’s there? Why can’t you see it? Well, because people like me keep you happy humans in the dark.
“I’m Agent Georgina Cready. I work for the Department of Other Creatures and Nonhumans, Los Angeles division, and my job is to make sure we don’t out ourselves. Being half-demon makes me uniquely qualified to kick supernatural butt if they step out of line.
“Two weeks ago, my partner, Jimmy, went missing, gone without a trace. Now other Supernaturals across the city, my city, are also going missing. Something big is coming, I can feel it. Without any evidence linking the abductions and no leads to go on, my only option is to look outside the department for help. But there is always a price when asking the king of vampires for anything.
“Now supernaturals are turning up dead in mysterious ways, and I have no choice but to ask Lucien for his help.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Merri Jamison’s enthralling tale is an electrifying addition to the fantasy genre, combining suspense, magic, and dark intrigue to offer readers a spellbinding narrative that will keep the pages turning, leaving them on the edge of their seats until the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The world you know is a lie,” writes Jamison. “I hate to break it to you, but vampires do exist, and they are not nice and sparkly. The world of magic is real, and it is all around you. Why don’t you know it’s there? Why can’t you see it? Well, because people like me keep you happy humans in the dark.
“I’m Agent Georgina Cready. I work for the Department of Other Creatures and Nonhumans, Los Angeles division, and my job is to make sure we don’t out ourselves. Being half-demon makes me uniquely qualified to kick supernatural butt if they step out of line.
“Two weeks ago, my partner, Jimmy, went missing, gone without a trace. Now other Supernaturals across the city, my city, are also going missing. Something big is coming, I can feel it. Without any evidence linking the abductions and no leads to go on, my only option is to look outside the department for help. But there is always a price when asking the king of vampires for anything.
“Now supernaturals are turning up dead in mysterious ways, and I have no choice but to ask Lucien for his help.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Merri Jamison’s enthralling tale is an electrifying addition to the fantasy genre, combining suspense, magic, and dark intrigue to offer readers a spellbinding narrative that will keep the pages turning, leaving them on the edge of their seats until the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories