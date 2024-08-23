Author Merri Jamison’s New Book, “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel,” is a Gripping New Thriller That Invites Readers Into a Dark World of Vampires and Magic

Recent release “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Merri Jamison a compelling novel that follows Agent Georgina Cready of the Department of Other Creatures and Nonhumans as she navigates a web of supernatural intrigue after her partner goes missing and other beings begin vanishing.