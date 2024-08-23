Israel Montes Jr.’s New Book, "El Big Red Adventure," Follows the Author’s Road Trip from Elk Grove, California, to Chihuahua, Mexico, with His Parents and Four Siblings
Elk Grove, CA, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Israel Montes Jr., a resident of Elk Grove, California, has completed his most recent book, “El Big Red Adventure”: a deeply personal memoir that chronicles a memorable 3,000-mile road trip taken in 2007 from Elk Grove, California to Chihuahua, Mexico, by Montes Jr. and his family, offering readers a unique glimpse into a Mexican American family’s journey, highlighting the bonds of family and the rich tapestry of Mexican culture.
A first-generation born Mexican American, author Israel Montes Jr. loves and is inspired by both his family and Mexican culture. The author’s many passions include boxing, martial arts, and coordinating events for both fun and good causes. Since 2003, he has hosted several Battle of the Badges charity boxing events in Northern California. Montes Jr. has volunteered his time mentoring kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and enjoys giving back to the community and bringing people together.
In “El Big Red Adventure,” readers are invited to join Israel Montes Jr. along with his parents and four siblings as they journey 3,000 miles from Elk Grove, California to his parent’s hometown in Chihuahua, Mexico. Despite his lack of previous storytelling experience, Israel feels something special is about to unfold after they pack into the cramped Ford Excursion nicknamed “Big Red” and begins documenting all he bears witness to along this family trip of a lifetime together. With the passing of his father in 2021, Israel knew it was time to turn those fading notes tucked away into a story to share with others.
“My idea of keeping a record of our trip did not occur to me until we were on the road,” writes Montes, Jr. “From the beginning of our trip, I sensed we were in store for some noteworthy events. I had no writing material needed to document our trip. Luckily, my sister Sukie gave me one of her real estate notepads; now, I only needed a pen, which my mother gracefully provided.
“I smiled as I found the first page of my notes, dated August 29, 2007. My first thought was, wow, it had been that long. They had been hidden behind my dresser for so long that I had lost track of time. I began laughing as I read through more of my writings. I had carelessly scribbled some of my words, which made them difficult to read. However, it made me laugh not being able to read my own writing. My siblings would constantly ask me throughout our trip what I was writing. I remember telling them I would write a story about our journey one day. Soon enough, they would read about our memorable family adventure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Israel Montes Jr.’s book is not only a tribute to the author’s Mexican culture and heritage, but a testament to the bond that holds families together through thick and thin. Through his reflections and observations, Montes Jr.’s heartfelt testament illustrates the significance of family connections and the pride he feels in his heritage, celebrating not only the adventure of a lifetime but also honoring the memory of his father and the lasting impact of their shared experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “El Big Red Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A first-generation born Mexican American, author Israel Montes Jr. loves and is inspired by both his family and Mexican culture. The author’s many passions include boxing, martial arts, and coordinating events for both fun and good causes. Since 2003, he has hosted several Battle of the Badges charity boxing events in Northern California. Montes Jr. has volunteered his time mentoring kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and enjoys giving back to the community and bringing people together.
In “El Big Red Adventure,” readers are invited to join Israel Montes Jr. along with his parents and four siblings as they journey 3,000 miles from Elk Grove, California to his parent’s hometown in Chihuahua, Mexico. Despite his lack of previous storytelling experience, Israel feels something special is about to unfold after they pack into the cramped Ford Excursion nicknamed “Big Red” and begins documenting all he bears witness to along this family trip of a lifetime together. With the passing of his father in 2021, Israel knew it was time to turn those fading notes tucked away into a story to share with others.
“My idea of keeping a record of our trip did not occur to me until we were on the road,” writes Montes, Jr. “From the beginning of our trip, I sensed we were in store for some noteworthy events. I had no writing material needed to document our trip. Luckily, my sister Sukie gave me one of her real estate notepads; now, I only needed a pen, which my mother gracefully provided.
“I smiled as I found the first page of my notes, dated August 29, 2007. My first thought was, wow, it had been that long. They had been hidden behind my dresser for so long that I had lost track of time. I began laughing as I read through more of my writings. I had carelessly scribbled some of my words, which made them difficult to read. However, it made me laugh not being able to read my own writing. My siblings would constantly ask me throughout our trip what I was writing. I remember telling them I would write a story about our journey one day. Soon enough, they would read about our memorable family adventure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Israel Montes Jr.’s book is not only a tribute to the author’s Mexican culture and heritage, but a testament to the bond that holds families together through thick and thin. Through his reflections and observations, Montes Jr.’s heartfelt testament illustrates the significance of family connections and the pride he feels in his heritage, celebrating not only the adventure of a lifetime but also honoring the memory of his father and the lasting impact of their shared experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “El Big Red Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories