Eva Millard Hinson’s New Book, “Whispering Words From the Heart,” is a Collection of Poems Exploring the Author’s Personal Reflections & Insights on the Human Experience
Mt. Olive, NC, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eva Millard Hinson, a native of Mount Olive, North Carolina, has completed her most recent book, “Whispering Words From the Heart”: a poignant series of poetry that speaks directly from the author’s soul to capture the essence of life's joys, sorrows, and spiritual revelations she has experienced.
“Whispering Words From the Heart” invites readers to delve into a world where each poem serves as a window into universal truths and personal reflections. Drawing from true feelings and life experiences, Hinson's poetry explores themes such as love, loss, faith, and the quest for inner peace. With each carefully crafted verse, readers are encouraged to open their hearts and minds, allowing the words to resonate deeply and inspire a renewed perspective on life.
“As you read, open your heart and use your imaginative mind,” writes Hinson. “Let the words lead you to places that you have never been before or with experiences that you have never had. As you read each word, visualize what you are seeing (reading) so you may comprehend the full meaning of each—the real struggles and challenges of life. Sit and reminisce as you are reading, and it will feel as if the words are speaking out to you. Most of them come from within the heart. Words have meaning and can show you everyday life experiences—a broken heart, love, sadness, hurt, God, happiness, a sense of peace and stillness, etc. Whatever your experience may be, listen to them and hear what they have to say to you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eva Millard Hinson’s book promises to captivate poetry enthusiasts and readers seeking solace and inspiration as the author’s words create a tapestry of emotions that will resonate long after the final page. Whether readers are seeking comfort, inspiration, or simply a moment of reflection, “Whispering Words From the Heart” offers a sanctuary that speaks directly to the soul, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences and find meaning in life's challenges and blessings.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Whispering Words From the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
