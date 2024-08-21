Loveforce International Releases a Bilingual Song
For the second time in three years, Loveforce International has released a bilingual song.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For the second time in three years, Loveforce international is releasing a new Bilingual Digital Music Single. The Song is by Ami Cannon and is in French with an English translation. The bilingual song Loveforce International released previously (“Peace, La Paz”), was in Spanish and English. It was also by Ami Cannon.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami cannon is entitled “Ecoute”. It means listen in French. It is an Indie, singer-songwriter song that is a cross between Acoustic Folk, variete francaise, & Avant Garde. The guitar work & melody are in a sing-song style, yet played with intensity; the vocals contrast a singer singing in French & a woman speaking the lyrics in English at a lower volume. The lyrics seem surrealistic; they talk about listening to the rhythm of things like a train, the wind & various colors.
“The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is both a smattering of cultures and genres.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is It is a blend of Folk, French Variety music and Avant Garde Genres. It is all at once, different, adventurous and we think it will be interesting to listen to whether you speak French, English or a different language,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Ecoute”, will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
