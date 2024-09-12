"Leadership Types" by Laura Barnard to Launch September 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Laura Barnard's book, "Leadership Types", redefines leadership by introducing The Spectrum of Leadership Empowerment, a model that identifies 12 distinct Leadership Types. Barnard, founder of BREAKTHRU Brands, emphasizes the importance of recognizing diverse leadership qualities to foster personal success and drive organizational transformation. Her work challenges traditional leadership norms and promotes inclusivity, offering a roadmap for unlocking unrealized talent.
Hartford, CT, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laura Barnard, visionary founder of BREAKTHRU Brands, announces the release of her groundbreaking book,Leadership Types, a transformative exploration of leadership that challenges traditional norms and celebrates diverse strengths. This work serves as a catalyst for unlocking untapped potential within individuals and organizations, reshaping the future of leadership.
In Leadership Types, Barnard expands the definition of leadership beyond outdated stereotypes, presenting a modern and inclusive model called The Spectrum of Leadership EmpowermentTM. This model introduces 12 distinct Leadership Types, each offering unique qualities and strengths that contribute to authentic, effective leadership. By recognizing and nurturing these diverse leadership styles, Barnard advocates for a more equitable and inclusive approach to leadership development, one that values every voice and contribution.
“Everyone has the capacity to lead,” says Barnard. “When we move beyond conventional views and recognize the leadership potential in those who may have been overlooked, we unlock the power of unrealized talent, driving personal success, organizational transformation, and systemic change.”
Barnard’s deep expertise in motivational psychology, combined with her understanding of brand archetypes, provides a robust foundation for this innovative approach to leadership development. Beyond serving as a roadmap for individuals to discover and lean into their unique Leadership Type, build influence, and make a meaningful impact, this book expertly guides organizations on how to transform potential into effective leadership.
Get your copy of Leadership Types at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/leadership-types-a-barrier-breaking-approach-to-transform-the-leadership-landscape/
Laura Barnard is the founder of BREAKTHRU Brands, a company dedicated to advancing identity equity in leadership. With a rich background in leading global brands, Barnard’s work is fueled by her passion for breaking barriers and championing inclusivity. Her academic credentials include a degree in Psychology from Harvard and an MBA in Marketing & Strategic Management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. A former Division I athlete and proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Barnard brings energy, collaboration, and a relentless drive for inclusivity to her work, nurturing bold leaders to shape a more equitable world.
Leadership Types is now available at major bookstores and online retailers.
You can learn more about Laura and her book at her website at https://leadershiptypes.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: September 12th, 2024, 224 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-198-8
$34.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-199-5
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-197-1
