"Leadership Types" by Laura Barnard to Launch September 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Laura Barnard's book, "Leadership Types", redefines leadership by introducing The Spectrum of Leadership Empowerment, a model that identifies 12 distinct Leadership Types. Barnard, founder of BREAKTHRU Brands, emphasizes the importance of recognizing diverse leadership qualities to foster personal success and drive organizational transformation. Her work challenges traditional leadership norms and promotes inclusivity, offering a roadmap for unlocking unrealized talent.