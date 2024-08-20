The Influencer Marketing Factory Welcomes New TikTok Talents: Alessandro Placitelli and Reyna Mariaca
The Influencer Marketing Factory has signed TikTok creators Alessandro Placitelli and Reyna Mariaca, expanding their roster to a combined following of over 42M. Placitelli, a comedic tech content creator, and Mariaca, a family and lifestyle influencer, will help the agency connect brands with Gen Z & Millennials on social media platforms.
New York, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Influencer Marketing Factory is thrilled to announce the signing of two distinct and dynamic TikTok creators to their agency roster. Alessandro Placitelli, better known as "Placitech," and Reyna Mariaca, known as "twinmomtips," are the latest additions to a growing family of talents that the agency exclusively represents.
Alessandro Placitelli has captivated an audience of over 300K followers with his unique blend of comedic tech content. As a Latino electrical engineer based in Miami, Alessandro’s passion for electronics is matched only by his skill in creating engaging and humorous videos that showcase his projects. "I'm super happy to have signed with such a renowned talent agency as IMF! Now, I'll be able to focus more on producing the funny & interesting content that my audience loves," said Alessandro.
Reyna Mariaca, on the other hand, offers a heartfelt glimpse into family, lifestyle, and cooking, amassing an audience of 323.8K+ followers. As a mother to twins and an enthusiast of outdoor adventures, her content spans from twin mom tips and shopping hauls to cooking delicious meals and embarking on thrilling family adventures. Reyna expressed her excitement about the partnership: "I am truly excited for this partnership and thankful for the opportunity presented. I never imagined having an agency or thinking I would have a following. This all is super exciting."
With these new additions, The Influencer Marketing Factory continues its mission to engage and connect brands with Gen Z & Millennials across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The agency now exclusively represents creators with a combined following of over 42 million and plans to keep up this pace of expansion.
About The Influencer Marketing Factory: The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency dedicated to helping brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on major social media platforms.
Alessandro Placitelli has captivated an audience of over 300K followers with his unique blend of comedic tech content. As a Latino electrical engineer based in Miami, Alessandro’s passion for electronics is matched only by his skill in creating engaging and humorous videos that showcase his projects. "I'm super happy to have signed with such a renowned talent agency as IMF! Now, I'll be able to focus more on producing the funny & interesting content that my audience loves," said Alessandro.
Reyna Mariaca, on the other hand, offers a heartfelt glimpse into family, lifestyle, and cooking, amassing an audience of 323.8K+ followers. As a mother to twins and an enthusiast of outdoor adventures, her content spans from twin mom tips and shopping hauls to cooking delicious meals and embarking on thrilling family adventures. Reyna expressed her excitement about the partnership: "I am truly excited for this partnership and thankful for the opportunity presented. I never imagined having an agency or thinking I would have a following. This all is super exciting."
With these new additions, The Influencer Marketing Factory continues its mission to engage and connect brands with Gen Z & Millennials across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The agency now exclusively represents creators with a combined following of over 42 million and plans to keep up this pace of expansion.
About The Influencer Marketing Factory: The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency dedicated to helping brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on major social media platforms.
Contact
The Influencer Marketing FactoryContact
Amy Collins
(800) 469-9753
https://theinfluencermarketingfactory.com
Amy Collins
(800) 469-9753
https://theinfluencermarketingfactory.com
Categories