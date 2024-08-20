The Influencer Marketing Factory Welcomes New TikTok Talents: Alessandro Placitelli and Reyna Mariaca

The Influencer Marketing Factory has signed TikTok creators Alessandro Placitelli and Reyna Mariaca, expanding their roster to a combined following of over 42M. Placitelli, a comedic tech content creator, and Mariaca, a family and lifestyle influencer, will help the agency connect brands with Gen Z & Millennials on social media platforms.