Amy Frith’s Newly Released “Love and Strength: A Children’s Yoga Devotional” is a Charming Resource for Learning About Scripture and Yoga
“Love and Strength: A Children’s Yoga Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Frith is a delightful and engaging book that combines the principles of yoga with the teachings of scripture, designed to inspire love, strength, and mindfulness in young readers.
Brea, CA, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Love and Strength: A Children’s Yoga Devotional”: an inspirational and heartwarming guide for young yogis. “Love and Strength: A Children’s Yoga Devotional” is the creation of published author, Amy Frith, who has been practicing yoga for over twenty years. She is a certified yoga instructor for adults and children. In addition, Amy has an MA in education and a BA in English literature from Whittier College. Amy lives in Southern California with her husband and three little yogi bears, where they hope to spread love and kindness one yoga pose at a time.
Frith shares, “This yoga devotional is the first of its kind, combining the truth of scripture and the graceful movements of yoga. You and your family will fall in love with Winston, the lovable lamb, and all the fun yoga poses. Remember to always surf like Winston.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Frith’s new book offers an innovative approach to spiritual growth and physical well-being, making it an essential addition to any family's routine.
Consumers can purchase “Love and Strength: A Children’s Yoga Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love and Strength: A Children’s Yoga Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
