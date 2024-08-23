Edward H. West, MD’s Newly Released "How You Feed a Cat" is an Engaging and Insightful Guide to Parenting
“How You Feed a Cat (That Is, How You Feed a Cat Because I Told You to Feed the Cat and You Listened to Me)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward H. West, MD is a practical and humorous exploration of parenting techniques, focusing on child rearing through biblical principles and effective communication.
Summerville, SC, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How You Feed a Cat (That Is, How You Feed a Cat Because I Told You to Feed the Cat and You Listened to Me)”: a compassionate and encouraging message for parents and children alike. “How You Feed a Cat (That Is, How You Feed a Cat Because I Told You to Feed the Cat and You Listened to Me)” is the creation of published author, Edward H. West, MD, a husband, a father, a pediatrician, a family counselor, and a Bible teacher. He has taught on the subject of biblical child rearing around the world and is still learning.
West shares, “There are reasons that children don’t listen, and there are ways to convert bad attitudes. If you believe that training up a child in the way he should go and honoring your parents may be part of how you get your child to feed a cat – or get your child to come when you call, finish homework, or be home by suppertime – this book is for you.
“Besides, it has cartoons.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward H. West, MD’s new book delves into the intersection of parenting and faith, providing readers with practical advice, backed by biblical principles, on raising children who listen, respect, and respond positively.
Consumers can purchase “How You Feed a Cat (That Is, How You Feed a Cat Because I Told You to Feed the Cat and You Listened to Me)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How You Feed a Cat (That Is, How You Feed a Cat Because I Told You to Feed the Cat and You Listened to Me),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
