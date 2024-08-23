Dr. Kenalea Johnson, COMS’s Newly Released “The Sky’s the Limit: Tools for a Safe and Successful Journey” is an Empowering and Practical Resource for Parents
“The Sky’s the Limit: Tools for a Safe and Successful Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kenalea Johnson, COMS is an insightful and comprehensive guide offering practical tools and strategies for parents of children with disabilities, focusing on fostering independence and success.
Georgetown, TX, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Sky’s the Limit: Tools for a Safe and Successful Journey”: an informative resource for parents of children with disabilities. “The Sky’s the Limit: Tools for a Safe and Successful Journey” is the creation of published author, Dr. Kenalea Johnson, COMS, who is dedicated to teaching students of all ages and especially those with disabilities. Dr. Johnson has spent half of her life in the medical field and half in the special education arena. She received international certification as an orientation and mobility specialist serving all ages to teach safe and independent travel to individuals who have visual impairment or blindness. Dr. Johnson is currently teaching special education to students three to four years of age who have special learning needs.
Dr. Johnson shares, “This book has been written to provide support to parents who have children with disabilities. Oftentimes, the parent seems to be overwhelmed with terminology and regulations that professionals throw at them. This book will be a toolbox of information that will support the parents in taking the reins of their child’s life. Parents are, however, the main shareholders in the child, and this book will help parents to use the time at home to prepare the students for the years as adults. Beginning with first steps as outlined in this book will make family life better as well as interactions with medical and educational professionals.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kenalea Johnson, COMS’s new book offers readers a wealth of knowledge and practical advice designed to empower parents in their journey of raising children with disabilities, ensuring they have the tools needed for a safe and successful future.
Consumers can purchase “The Sky’s the Limit: Tools for a Safe and Successful Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sky’s the Limit: Tools for a Safe and Successful Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
